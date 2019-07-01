Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paschal Baylon Church
5384 Wilson Mills Rd.
Highland Hts., OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paschal Baylon Church
5384 Wilson Mills Rd.
Highland Hts., OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paschal Baylon Church
5384 Wilson Mills Rd.
Highland Hts., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy S. Barrett M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy S. Barrett M.D. Obituary
Timothy S. Barrett, M.D., age 69, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Streetsboro. Tim was born Cleveland, and lived in Lyndhurst. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School (1967), the University of Detroit-Mercy (1974) and Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago (1977). He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He completed his residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at CWRU from 1977 to 1981. Tim practiced for many years at the Euclid Clinic and University Hospitals. He delivered thousands of babies over many years in the Greater Cleveland Area. He was an avid golfer, talented pianist and was happiest spending time with family and friends. Survivors are his wife, Maureen (nee Keating); children, Megan, Beth Eucker (Edward), and Timothy Jr. (Veronica), of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Timmy, Genevieve, and Katherine Barrett, and Lilly, Mabel, and Owen Eucker; fond brother of Thomas (Joannie), of Manchester, NH, Marilou Barrett Sebring (Roger), Charles (Kathy), of Elgin, IL, Patricia Ianni (Thomas), and Michael (Kari Cefaratti); and many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Therese (nee Scott); sister, Terri Richardson; and brother-in-law, Bruce Richardson. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, OH 44143. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, July 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Road (between Richmond and Brainard Roads), Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to contributions suggested to the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn., 23215 Commerce Park, Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com
Published in News-Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now