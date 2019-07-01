|
Timothy S. Barrett, M.D., age 69, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Streetsboro. Tim was born Cleveland, and lived in Lyndhurst. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School (1967), the University of Detroit-Mercy (1974) and Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago (1977). He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He completed his residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at CWRU from 1977 to 1981. Tim practiced for many years at the Euclid Clinic and University Hospitals. He delivered thousands of babies over many years in the Greater Cleveland Area. He was an avid golfer, talented pianist and was happiest spending time with family and friends. Survivors are his wife, Maureen (nee Keating); children, Megan, Beth Eucker (Edward), and Timothy Jr. (Veronica), of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Timmy, Genevieve, and Katherine Barrett, and Lilly, Mabel, and Owen Eucker; fond brother of Thomas (Joannie), of Manchester, NH, Marilou Barrett Sebring (Roger), Charles (Kathy), of Elgin, IL, Patricia Ianni (Thomas), and Michael (Kari Cefaratti); and many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Therese (nee Scott); sister, Terri Richardson; and brother-in-law, Bruce Richardson. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, OH 44143. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, July 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Road (between Richmond and Brainard Roads), Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to contributions suggested to the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn., 23215 Commerce Park, Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com
Published in News-Herald on July 5, 2019