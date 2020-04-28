|
Tina M. Piszczor, 53, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Aug. 26, 1966, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 45 years, living in Madison before moving to Mentor. Tina was a member of Willoughby Elks Lodge 18, V.F.W. Post 1500 Ladies Auxiliary in Willoughby, American Legion Post 112 in Madison and the Emblem Club 508 in Willoughby. She loved traveling, taking pictures and scrapbooking. Tina lived for her girls and she enjoyed watching Molly play Lacrosse. She was a “certified wizard.” She was the loving mother of Megan Erin Johnson and Molly Harriett Horvath; beloved daughter of Sandra Willis; and niece of Dwayne Stois. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please be with us in prayer. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolence for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020