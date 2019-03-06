Toby Oliver, age 72, of Perry, passed away at home March 5, 2019. She was born January 12, 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia, to Easy and Evelyn (Brown) Kincaid. Toby was very artistic. As a photographer, she did many weddings and senior pictures over the years, and had an outdoor studio at her home. She was also a hairstylist and an animal rights activist. She was a 4H advisor, ran the Lake County Kennel Kids program, and enjoyed showing her Boxers. She was also a great “collector.” Some of her favorite items she collected were plates, western gear, Boxer figurines and Santa figurines.Toby leaves behind her daughter, Tina (Chuck) Mettler; grandchildren, Travis (Jackie) Mettler and Jenny Mettler; great-grandchildren, Judah and Samuel Mettler; sister, Marie (Dwayne Barker) Smith; and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Susie Mettler; and her husband, Tom Oliver.Friends will be received 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison Ohio. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 12 Noon with Pastor Michael Cole of Perry First Baptist Church. Contributions may be made to Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Building E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary