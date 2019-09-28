|
|
Todd A. Gerl, age 57, passed away September 26, 2019. He was born February 17, 1962 in Euclid, Ohio to Michael Gerl (deceased) and Frances Gaudio.Todd loved his children: Lauren Godby (Justin), Jake Gerl, Kelsey Gerl (Travis Merck), Lucas Gerl (deceased), and granddaughter Arrie Rose Merck. He was the beloved brother of Jeff Gerl (Beth) and Robin Zebracki (deceased). He is also survived by his step siblings Marysue McCarthy, Anthony Gaudio (Lyn), and Richard Gaudio (Valerie).Todd worked as a Certified Orthotist for over 30 years in Ohio and Virginia where he touched many lives. Todd enjoyed live music, playing the guitar, travelling, hiking in the Blue Ridge mountains, and fishing. Todd was a kind soul with a big heart and will be forever missed by all whose lives he touched.Please join us for a gathering and luncheon to remember Todd on Saturday, October 5 at 1pm at the Lake Metroparks Beaty Landing Pavilion: 543 East Walnut Ave, Painesville, OH 44077
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019