Todd Douglas Savage, 57 years old, of Thompson, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020. Todd was born in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1962.He is survived by his parents, Donald and Margaret Savage, and his brothers, Don and Steven.Todd had the most amazing personality, so effortless to be around and always making you feel at home. Patient with all that would come in contact with him. His sense of humor would light up your day leaving you with a smile. His good nature and outlook on life, leaves us missing him on a daily basis.Todd is with our Lord in Heaven and no longer suffering. Not having Todd around leaves a hurt in all of our hearts, but his spirit shines through, putting a smile on our faces.The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.