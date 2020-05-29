Todd Douglas Savage
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Douglas Savage, 57 years old, of Thompson, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020. Todd was born in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1962.He is survived by his parents, Donald and Margaret Savage, and his brothers, Don and Steven.Todd had the most amazing personality, so effortless to be around and always making you feel at home. Patient with all that would come in contact with him. His sense of humor would light up your day leaving you with a smile. His good nature and outlook on life, leaves us missing him on a daily basis.Todd is with our Lord in Heaven and no longer suffering. Not having Todd around leaves a hurt in all of our hearts, but his spirit shines through, putting a smile on our faces.The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved