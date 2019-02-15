Tommy Matthews, age 81, formerly of Madison, passed away February 9, 2019 at Deepwood’s JCDC in Mentor.He was born August 15, 1937 in East Cleveland to Thomas and Jane (Corcoran) Matthews. Tommy has been a resident of the LCBDD/Deepwood Center since 1975. He worked as a production worker for Deepwood Industries before retirement. In his earlier years, he was a Special Olympian in soccer, wrestling and some track events and was proud of his medals. He was a sports enthusiast and kept up on local, college and professional sports teams. Tommy was deeply loved, not only by his family but also his dedicated Deepwood family. He was a flirt with the ladies and he had a fun sense of humor. He enjoyed a good hamburger and Pepsi; watching sports and westerns; and visiting with family and friends. Tommy’s memory was sharp until the end and he was so caring - always inquiring about those he knew were important to you. He has touched many by his sweetness and we will be forever grateful for the impact he has had on our lives.He is survived by his sister, Eleanor C. (George) Henderson; sister-in-law and longtime guardian, advocate and caregiver Barbara Matthews; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary A. Volante, Jane M. Carosello and Martha H. Richardson; brothers Daniel E. “Danny” Matthews and J.M. (Mike) Matthews.His family is eternally appreciative of the love and support shown by Tommy’s staff at Deepwood and also the assistance from his Hospice team during his final days.A celebration of life service will take place Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Deepwood’s Vocational Guidance Center, 8121 Deepwood Blvd. Mentor, OH 44060. Final resting place was at Fairview Memorial Cemetery, Madison.The family suggests donations in Tommy’s name be made to: Deepwood Foundation – VGC or Hospice of the Western Reserve.The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison assisted the family with arrangements.Friends may leave condolences online at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary