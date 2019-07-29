|
Tommy Schneider, loving son of Jack and Bette Schneider (both deceased); beloved father of Christopher, Lindsay Spinks (Gregory) and Bobby Southall; dearest grandfather of Sadie Rose; devoted brother of Maureen Viscomi (Robert, deceased), John (K.J.), Terry (T.C.), Timmy and Mary Jalwan (Phil); best friend of John O'Brien, Russ Berzin, Bill Brady and Andrew Celistina; uncle and friend to many.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John, 1007 Superior Ave. (Please meet at church).
The family will receive friends at Vicchiarelli Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Mayfield and Brainard) Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. Please, no flowers.
www.vicchiarellifh.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 31, 2019