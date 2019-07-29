Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vicchiarelli Funeral Home - Lyndhurst
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 449-5413
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vicchiarelli Funeral Home - Lyndhurst
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John
1007 Superior Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Schneider Obituary
Tommy Schneider, loving son of Jack and Bette Schneider (both deceased); beloved father of Christopher, Lindsay Spinks (Gregory) and Bobby Southall; dearest grandfather of Sadie Rose; devoted brother of Maureen Viscomi (Robert, deceased), John (K.J.), Terry (T.C.), Timmy and Mary Jalwan (Phil); best friend of John O'Brien, Russ Berzin, Bill Brady and Andrew Celistina; uncle and friend to many.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John, 1007 Superior Ave. (Please meet at church).
The family will receive friends at Vicchiarelli Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Mayfield and Brainard) Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. Please, no flowers.
www.vicchiarellifh.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now