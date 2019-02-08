Tonci Nekic, age 52, of Timberlake, passed away on February 7, 2019.He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 19, 1966, to the Mira and the late Ive Nekic.Tonci enjoyed boating and was a member of South Shore Yacht Supply Marina for the past 3 years. He was a happy go lucky, free spirit. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be dearly missed.Tonci is survived by his mother, Mira (Ujcic) Nekic; his sister, Helen Nekic; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Ive Nekic; his grandparents; and aunts and uncles.Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp.A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Paul’s Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th Street, Cleveland, OH 44103.A visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.For full Obit, see Monreal.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary