Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:15 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Rittman, OH
Toni C. Lucrezi


Toni C. Lucrezi Obituary
Toni C. Lucrezi (nee Carlton), age 87, of Grand River, passed away June 1, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.
She was born March 27, 1932 in Painesville. She loved to travel and antiquing. She loved her family and friends.
Toni is the beloved wife of Guido H. Sr. (deceased); mother of Toni Ann, Sammy (Bernd) Lecjaks, Guido H. Jr. "Hank" (Margaret), Diane, Harry (Kate); grandmother of Bernd (Alisha) Lecjaks, Marya Teal (fiancé Scot Carion) , Sean (Blair) Mooney, Heather Marinelli, Mark Lucrezi and Michael Lucrezi; great grandmother of nine; sister of Harry (Edith) Carlton (both deceased), Georgia Battista (deceased) (husband Joe).
Funeral Service Monday, June 10 at 7:30 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 PM. Interment Tuesday June 11 at 11:15 AM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd. in Rittman, Ohio.
Published in The News-Herald on June 6, 2019
