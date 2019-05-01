|
Tony Koenig, age 92, of Willoughby, passed away May 1, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, surrounded by his family. Tony was a retired mechanical engineer and a U.S. WWII Navy Veteran. He was a very active parishioner at Immaculate Conception, where he volunteered as an usher, bingo, Society of Mother Theresa, October Fest, and many other church activities. He loved traveling and spending time with his family. Tony is the loving husband of the late Mary Ann Koenig; father of Susan (James) Kananen, Peggy (Russ) Schroeder, Janet (Pete) Ruple, Kathy (Jeff) Bassett, Johnathan Koenig, and Jason (Brenda) Koenig; grandfather of Mary Beth Kananen, Emily (Damien) Tozar, Tim Kananen, Erik (Alicia) Schroeder, Heather (Kevin) Wright, Brian and Mark Ruple, Aimee (Warren) Bates, Julie Bassett, Nathan and Bella Koenig, Zach and Makayla Koenig; great-grandfather of six; brother of Caroline Balog and the late Robert Koenig; brother-in-law of Joan Koenig, Linda Larned and the late Joe Balog; uncle of many. The Koenig family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 3rd at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial at Mentor Cemetery. Donations can be made in Tony’s name to Immaculate Conception Church St. Vincent DePaul Society or Ohio Right to Life Society, 88 E. Broad St. Suite 620, Columbus, OH 43215.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on May 2, 2019