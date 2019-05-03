|
“Farewell to our dear friend, Tracey Marie Hart, who passed away in her sleep May 2, 2019, after her long-fought battle with cancer.” As she begins her eternal life, God will have her in His loving care. Tracey graced this Earth in many ways with her solid values, curiosity of knowledge, humor, strength, and infectious laughter. Tracey was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Lansing, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Hart and Bernice Hart Douglass; brother, Rodney; and maternal grandmother, Marie Kiepert. Tracey is survived by her sister-in-law, Rebecca Hart Hughes; nephews, Shawn and Chris Hart and families; Godson, Scott Brakefield; and many quilting, gardening, meditation, and astrology friends. She also leaves behind Daulton and Jason, her beloved poodles, and companion cat, Sophia. Reading, quilting, and gardening were Tracey's passions. She shared her quilting expertise with anyone who asked. Her quilting fabric stash was legendary along with her many traditional to modern quilts. When daffodils and hyacinths popped up, her green thumb kicked in and her garden bloomed. Tracey graduated from Bowling Green University and William and Mary with a Masters of Education and an Advanced Certificate in Administration. She began her career teaching Physical Education and finished her career as an administrator in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District.Thanks to her many friends for their love, care, and friendship through the years, especially the special friends who were there to help her through her final days.Safe journey to you, Tracey, as God meets you with open arms at heaven's door as you enter singing "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art.” Tracey requested no services. Donations may be made in Tracey's name to the David Simpson Hospice House, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197-9935 or Ohio Poodle Rescue. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019