Tracy J. Gallaher "Big T" age 62, owner of Tracy's Last Chance Garage in Wickliffe. He was born in Euclid graduate of the year '76 and resided in Mentor. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 21, 2020. Loving husband of 43 years to Velma (Mae Long). Devoted father of Nicole D. Gallaher (deceased), and Tracy Jr. (Kayla). Cherished grandfather of Brayden. Brother of Jeff Gallaher. Tracy was a beloved mechanic who loved his cars. He was also a bowler for the Willoughby Eagles mens league. Donations may be made to the Gallaher family through the gofundme account link provided: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-tracy-big-t-gallaher