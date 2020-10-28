1/1
Tracy J. Gallaher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy J. Gallaher "Big T" age 62, owner of Tracy's Last Chance Garage in Wickliffe. He was born in Euclid graduate of the year '76 and resided in Mentor. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 21, 2020. Loving husband of 43 years to Velma (Mae Long). Devoted father of Nicole D. Gallaher (deceased), and Tracy Jr. (Kayla). Cherished grandfather of Brayden. Brother of Jeff Gallaher. Tracy was a beloved mechanic who loved his cars. He was also a bowler for the Willoughby Eagles mens league. Donations may be made to the Gallaher family through the gofundme account link provided: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-tracy-big-t-gallaher www.blessingcremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved