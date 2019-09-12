|
|
Tracy Lynn Sloan Covetta, passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, one day shy of her 57th birthday, comfortably surrounded by her family. Born in Richmond, IN, Tracy lived in various parts of Ohio for fifty plus years. Over her life, Tracy was many things to many people; a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a friend, a hair dresser, a school aid, a real estate agent, a phlebotomist, a tax accountant, this list could go on… but to all she was a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, and a reason to smile.To her children she leaves her humor and wit, her obsession for orderly things, and her ability to make, Can I speak to your manager, a warrior cry. To everyone else, she leaves her love, laughter, and memories – she will be with you always.Tracy is survived by her husband, Don, her sister, Kristy, her brothers, Dennis and Randy, her children, Jessica and Chelsea, her step-children, Lindsey, Lauren, Liliana, and Lydia, her step-father, Robert, her aunt, Linda, her cousins, Rhonda and Rick, and her many nieces and nephews. Her mother, Janet, and her father, Richard, precede her in death.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 12pm to 3pm at Red, Wine, and Brew – 9620 Old Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Tracy’s memory to the Hospice of Western Reserve -- https://www.classy.org/give/209048/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019