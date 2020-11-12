On October 31, 2020, our loving son and brother Trevor Bliss, age 32, passed away in a vehicular accident.Trevor was born on October 27, 1988 in Painesville, Ohio to Sandy (Solden) Bliss and Roger Bliss. Trevor graduated from Chardon High School in 2007 and was most recently attending Kent State University, working towards a degree in education. An aspiring teacher, he strove to convey his passion for literature and philosophy to other young people, and he provoked curiosity and thoughtful conversations about spirituality, personal creed, and world affairs. Trevor loved seeking out and sharing music and books, and was eager to bring his many family and friends together through these discoveries. He drew upon this rich collection of interests to genuinely connect with everyone he met.Trevor is survived by his parents, Sandy (Solden) Bliss of Chardon, Ohio and Roger Bliss of Kent, Ohio; and his sister Natalee Bliss of Cleveland, Ohio. He will be immensely missed by his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trevor was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Phillip Bliss.A private, family-only service was held at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home in Chesterland, OH. Donations may be made in Trevor’s name to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park at https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/donate.The
Bliss family will host a more inclusive celebration of Trevor’s life next fall.