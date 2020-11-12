1/1
Trevor Bliss
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trevor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 31, 2020, our loving son and brother Trevor Bliss, age 32, passed away in a vehicular accident.Trevor was born on October 27, 1988 in Painesville, Ohio to Sandy (Solden) Bliss and Roger Bliss. Trevor graduated from Chardon High School in 2007 and was most recently attending Kent State University, working towards a degree in education. An aspiring teacher, he strove to convey his passion for literature and philosophy to other young people, and he provoked curiosity and thoughtful conversations about spirituality, personal creed, and world affairs. Trevor loved seeking out and sharing music and books, and was eager to bring his many family and friends together through these discoveries. He drew upon this rich collection of interests to genuinely connect with everyone he met.Trevor is survived by his parents, Sandy (Solden) Bliss of Chardon, Ohio and Roger Bliss of Kent, Ohio; and his sister Natalee Bliss of Cleveland, Ohio. He will be immensely missed by his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trevor was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Phillip Bliss.A private, family-only service was held at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home in Chesterland, OH. Donations may be made in Trevor’s name to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park at https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/donate.The Bliss family will host a more inclusive celebration of Trevor’s life next fall.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved