Trisha Marie Keresztes
1986 - 2020
Trisha Marie Keresztes, born March 18, 1986, in Cleveland, OH, suddenly passed away on September 23, 2020. Trisha was a fighter who battled a blood disorder for many years of her life before her passing. She had such a big heart, loved to make people laugh, and Trisha is going to be greatly missed by all who knew her. Trisha was the beloved mother of Ava Marie Avery; a loving daughter of Carolyn (Robert) Adams and Istvan Keresztes; and a sister of the late Holly Ann Keresztes. She is also survived by her dearest friend, David Bales, whom the family can't thank enough for his support during this time. Visitation for Trisha will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mentor Cemetery.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mentor Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
