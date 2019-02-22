News-Herald Obituaries
Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Troy Nathaniel Goodmanson Obituary
Troy Nathaniel Goodmanson, 33, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019.He was born in Painesville on March 28, 1985. Formerly of Mentor, Troy had been living in Miami, Florida for the past two years.He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Patricia Weber of Mentor; sister, Kayla (Cody) Arnold of Burton; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Goodmanson; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Nellie Breedlove; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lois Goodmanson.Troy loved life and being with family and friends. He loved to joke, laugh, and was easy going. He loved to play basketball and be by the water.Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
