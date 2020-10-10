Trudy M. Veit, 71, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby. She was born May 27, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA., to the late Wendell and Bertha Sangston.Trudy enjoyed crocheting and teaching others to crochet. She also loved hummingbirds and watching the Cleveland Indians with her husband.Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Thomas Veit; sons, Darrell (Lori), Daniel, and David (Eileen) Steele; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Ashley Steele, Danielle Johnson and Zane (Ray) Lewis; nieces and nephew, Kim (John) Kaprosy, Michael (Theresa) Petruziello, and Tina (Scott) Kidd.Preceding Trudy in death are her sister, Kathy (Ray) Petruziello and dog, Daisy.Private family services will be held.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.