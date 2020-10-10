1/
Trudy M. Veit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy M. Veit, 71, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby. She was born May 27, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA., to the late Wendell and Bertha Sangston.Trudy enjoyed crocheting and teaching others to crochet. She also loved hummingbirds and watching the Cleveland Indians with her husband.Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Thomas Veit; sons, Darrell (Lori), Daniel, and David (Eileen) Steele; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Ashley Steele, Danielle Johnson and Zane (Ray) Lewis; nieces and nephew, Kim (John) Kaprosy, Michael (Theresa) Petruziello, and Tina (Scott) Kidd.Preceding Trudy in death are her sister, Kathy (Ray) Petruziello and dog, Daisy.Private family services will be held.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved