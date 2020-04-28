|
|
True Lash Moseley, age 73, of Hoboken, New Jersey, passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Elizabeth and Theodore Lash. She grew up in Willoughby, Ohio, where she graduated in 1964 from South High School. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in history cum laude from Smith College in 1968 and a Masters Degree in Public Communications from Boston University in 1971. She first worked in Boston as head of public relations for Boston Model Cities and then with the Boston Parks Department. After her marriage, she worked in corporate public relations for different agencies including Donley Communications in Manhattan and Eva Clay Associates in Miami but later retired to become a full-time mother, and later, grandmother. With a lifelong interest in art, she came into her own as a gifted watercolorist doing paintings that ranged from the rocky coasts of Maine, where she loved to vacation, to the New Jersey Meadowlands near where she lived. She regularly took courses at the Montclair Art Museum and was part of the museum’s 2018 fallprogram in Venice. At the time of her death, she was working on a watercolor about her family history and had just shown a watercolor in the style of Charles Burchfield at a recent museumexhibition. She was active in Friends of the Hoboken Public Library and the Hoboken Republican Party serving several terms as committeewoman for her ward. Devoted to the family dog Maggie, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, she loved to make prize-winning Halloween costumes for Maggie. She stayed in communication with her friends from high school and Smith, and attended the 50th reunion for both high school and college and the 55th high school reunion. But most of all, she loved to visit and spend time with her children and grandchildren having tea parties with granddaughter, Sophie, and reading her Peter Rabbit stories and looking forward to helping raise a grandson and granddaughter. An only child, she is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Moseley; her daughters, Mrs. Elizabeth Moseley Brito, of Rutherford, New Jersey, and Mary Moseley of Medford, Massachusetts as well; and her grandchildren, Sophie Rose Brito and Oliver Thomas Brito.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2020