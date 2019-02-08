Home

Twila G. (Willshier) Kwitowski, age 94, of Mentor, passed away February 6, 2019 at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor.She was born September 9, 1924 in Ambridge, PA.Mrs. Kwitowski was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching and cooking.Survivors include her son, Michael J. (Clare) Kwitowski Jr.; daughter, Marsha F. (David) Chervenak; granddaughters, Melissa A. Kwitowski and Catherine Chervenak.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kwitowski Sr.; and her parents, William J. and Nada G. (Wilt) Willshier.A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at church.The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Kwitowski’s memory to the Easterseals Northern Ohio, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 2173 North Ridge Road, Suite G, Lorain, OH 44055 or online at www.easterseals.com/noh/.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
