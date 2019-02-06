Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Tyler J. Koshiol


1993 - 2019
Tyler J. Koshiol Obituary
Tyler J. Koshiol, 25, of Concord Twp., passed away February 5, 2019 after a long battle with drug addiction.He was born October 28, 1993 in Painesville.Tyler was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, eating, and cooking. He especially loved spending time with his family.Survivors are his mother, Jean Koshiol; father, Daniel (Pam) Koshiol; siblings, Jessica (James) Morrison, and Nick (Emmy Parsley) Koshiol; paternal grandparents, Bob and Yvonne Elly; his niece, Harper; his nephew, Carter; his girlfriend, Tarah Signorelli; and many other loving family members.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marie and Howard Foss; and his paternal grandfather, William Koshiol.The family will receive friends to celebrate Tyler’s life from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to conclude the gathering will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers and in memory of Tyler, memorial contributions may be made to Lia’s House, c/o the KISS Foundation Inc., 2003 Dennison Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
