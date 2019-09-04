Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Uxa Rushin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Uxa J. Rushin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Uxa J. Rushin Obituary
Funeral services for Uxa J. (Phillips) Rushin, 94, formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 7:30 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM on Friday, prior to the service. Mrs. Rushin passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wickliffe Country Place. Born June 24, 1925 in Shamokin, PA, she was a longtime Wickliffe resident. She was a member of Euclid Lutheran Church and enjoyed crocheting, playing bridge and pinochle. Survivors are her son, Michael (Evie) Rushin; grandsons, Daniel (Linsey) Rushin and Joshua Rushin; great-grandchildren, Jonas and Penny; and sister-in-law, Marge Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, in 2006; and her son, David, in 1975. Her parents, Hugh and Alma (Buchanon) Phillips; sister, Shirley and brother, Bud, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Uxa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now