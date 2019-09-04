|
|
Funeral services for Uxa J. (Phillips) Rushin, 94, formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 7:30 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM on Friday, prior to the service. Mrs. Rushin passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wickliffe Country Place. Born June 24, 1925 in Shamokin, PA, she was a longtime Wickliffe resident. She was a member of Euclid Lutheran Church and enjoyed crocheting, playing bridge and pinochle. Survivors are her son, Michael (Evie) Rushin; grandsons, Daniel (Linsey) Rushin and Joshua Rushin; great-grandchildren, Jonas and Penny; and sister-in-law, Marge Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, in 2006; and her son, David, in 1975. Her parents, Hugh and Alma (Buchanon) Phillips; sister, Shirley and brother, Bud, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019