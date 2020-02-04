|
|
Valentina Reda DeRosa (nee Krimaschewicz), age 73; beloved wife of John DeRosa for 32 years; dearest daughter of the late Dimitro and Anna Krimaschewicz; dear sister of the late Rudy Krimaschwicz; loving aunt and dear friend of many. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, John; and her two cats, Chico and Iggy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Ste. 300, Cleveland, OH 44122. www.alz.org/cleveland.Valentina was a retired longtime employee of Chase Bank, in the Public Funds Department. Services at the funeral home, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the Ripepi Community Center. Friends received at the Ripepi Funeral Home, 5762 Pearl Rd. (at Snow Rd. in Parma) Friday 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020