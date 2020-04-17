|
|
Valerie P. (Kaminski) Maslovsky, age 87, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home with her daughter by her side. She was born on February 25, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. Valerie had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing and play the organ in church. She was church organist at several catholic churches throughout Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga Counties. She was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Retreat House for eight years. She loved garage sales and thrift store shopping. She was a proud graduate of Notre Dame Academy class of 1955. She dedicated her life to helping her family and to the sanctity of daily prayer. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Her deep religious faith was an inspiration to all. Survivors include her children, Patty (Chris) Ujczo, Jeanmarie (William) Fisher, and Diane Maslovsky; grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) and Kyle Dawson; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Lucas Dawson; sister, Josephine Orlowski (nee Kaminski); and brother, Aaron (Jessica) Kaminski. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Maslovsky; parents, Adam Kaminski and Lottie Bolden; and siblings, Alden Kaminski and Mary Mae Kaminski. With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family mass will be held at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. Contributions may be made in Valerie’s memory to EWTN Global Catholic Network,5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210 or online at (https://sd.ewtn.com/love-and-understanding-of-god/). Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020