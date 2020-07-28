Valorie Allison Engle, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby, OH. She was born June 20, 1927, in Tichborne, Ontario, Canada to the late William and Gertrude Allison. Valorie was a nursing graduate of Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ontario. She retired from nursing after 36 years at Euclid Hospital, having worked in Emergency and ICU, and as nursing supervisor. Previously, she was a nurse in Colorado, Cleveland, and at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Prior to nursing, she taught school in Zealand, Ontario. She was a member of the Willoughby Historical Society, Stephen Ministry at Breckenridge Village, Women’s Committee of the Fine Arts Association, Willoughby Women’s Club, and Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church. Faith and family were the center of her life. She loved volunteering at church, where she could be found working in the kitchen or taking care of children in the nursery, and hosting family dinners, which frequently included roast beef and lemon bars. She was compassionate and gracious, dedicating her life to caring for others, never hesitating to help a friend. Her belief was to never go to bed without having done something for someone else. Valorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be dearly missed. Survivors are her husband, Gregory, whom she was married to for 64 years; sister, Edith Turner of Hamilton, Ontario; daughters, Susan (Kenneth) Branchick of Mentor, Janice Engle of Willoughby, Kathryn (John) Scully of Brecksville, and Elizabeth (Stephen) Murray of Beverly, MA; grandchildren, Matthew (Roxanne) Branchick, Scott (fiancée Lauren Christy) Branchick, Jason Branchick, Thomas Scully, James Scully, Allison Murray, and Cameron Murray; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Russell Allison and his wife, Jean; sister, Reta Margaret Allison; brothers-in-law, Arthur Jackson and Jack Turner; and sister-in-law, Helen Babbitt and her husband, Robert. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Fairmount Health Center for their kindness and outstanding care. To honor them, the family requests contributions, in Valorie’s name, be made to Breckenridge Village Resident Association - Appreciation Fund, 36851 Ridge Road, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at: www.brunners.com
