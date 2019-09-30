|
|
Vaughn Arthur "Dutch" Johnson peacefully left for his eternal home on Sept. 15, 2019. He was the son of Mark and Floy Johnson, born on Christmas Day, 1919, along with his twin sister, Vera. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Burt, April 5, 1942 at Perry Methodist Church. He served with the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII. After the war, he raised his family in Perry. He shared his many talents with the community, church, family, and friends, and he found the time to build four houses. He was a true "Mr. Fix It." Dutch and Marilyn received a resolution from the Perry Township Board of Trustees honoring their outstanding contributions to the Perry Community. He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Marilyn; his parents, brothers, Dale and Victor; and sisters, Vera, Lois, and Dolly. Dutch is survived by sons, Denny (Marie Shook) Johnson, Don (Cathie) Johnson; grandchildren, Brenda (Andy) Pierce, Russ (Tina) Johnson, Adam (Tonya) Johnson and Marcie (Rob) Kress; great-grandchildren, Jeramy (Mandy Drake), Jessica (Andrew), Christopher (Nikki), David, Lane, Grant, Tessa, Decker, Brynn, Anthony, and Dylan; great great-grandchildren, Lauren, LaKota, Logan, Ashlee, Athena, Carson, and Kinsley; brothers, Ben (Sara) and Charlie (Nancy); sisters, Neva and Jessie; special friends, Linda and Judy; and many nieces and nephews. We will miss his gentleness, his humor, his blue eyes, and his gold tooth smile. A memorial for Dutch and Marilyn will be held at Perry United Methodist Church, 3875 Main St., Perry, OH 44081, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 with burial immediately following at Perry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019