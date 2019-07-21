|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Velma A. Zalar, age 90, a resident of Fairport Harbor, will be held 11:00 am Wednesday July 24, 2019 at St Anthony of Padua Church, 316 5th Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Friends will be received at church Wednesday, 10:00 am until time of Mass. Rosary will be said at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at a later date.Velma was born October 31,1928 in Concord Twp, Ohio to Frank and Josephine (Kimmel) Vrbancic. She passed away July 20, 2019 at the Lantern in Madison, after a brief illness.She was a faithful member of St. Anthony Church and was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Guild. Proud of her heritage, Velma also belonged to the Croatian Fraternal Union and the American Slovenian Club in Fairport Harbor. She also participated in many other community events, especially involving her children.Velma is survived by her children: Stanley A. (Martha) Zalar Jr., Anne Zalar, Stephen (Sandra K. Alfman) Zalar, and Kathleen (John) Gasi; grandchildren: RaeAnn (Chris) Lyttle, Stephanie (Tom) Wills, Lillian Zalar, Natalie, Malachi, Franklin and Olivia Zalar, Hava, Miriam, Sherin, Adem and Rami Gasi; great grandchildren: Sally and Stella Lyttle, Gunner and Benson Wills.She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A. Zalar Sr.; her parents; brothers: Frank Jr. and Walter Vrbancic; sisters: Nada Daunch-King and Lillian V. Hopkins; and son-in-law, Craig Mason.
Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019