Services for Velma L. Fox, age 89, of Painesville Township, will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Rev. Arlie Spargur will officiate. Family and friends may call from Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery. Velma was the daughter of Lloyd and May (Crouse) Shipman, born on July 25, 1930 in Brownton, West Virginia, and passed away December 27, 2019 at Lake Med Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Painesville. Velma was a school bus driver for the Painesville Township School System for 19 years. She also worked at the former IRC Fibers (Rayon) for many years. She was a 70-year member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Painesville. She was a devoted reader of the Bible, enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking and gardening. She is survived by children, Betty Shelton of Painesville, Donald (Chris) of Painesville, Dempsey, Jr. (Joyce) of Painesville, Herbert (Becky) of Painesville, Estella (John) Shackelford of Ashtabula, and Reon Fox of Ashtabula; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; brothers, Jack Shipman and Cyrus (Ella) Shipman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey G. Fox, Sr., in 2019; daughter, Helen Tucker; parents; brother, Donald Shipman; sisters, Ruby McCauley, Pauline Kinnen; and half-brothers, Lloyd and Roger Shipman. Contributions may be made in Velma's name to a .
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020