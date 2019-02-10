|
Velmore J. Farren, 65, of Madison passed away, surrounded by his children on Feb. 7, 2019 in Madison. Born June 12, 1953 in Painesville to Stanley V. and Elizabeth (nee: Willcox) Farren, he had been a lifelong area resident.Velmore was a retired plant manager.Survivors include his children: Dawn (Jeremy) Elersic of Madison, Tonya (Jamie Holbrook) Farren of Madison, Joshua Farren of Richmond Hts. and Jessica (Uriel Provitt) Farren of Euclid; grandchildren: Keihle, Meara, Ahna, Blaine, Jaycee, Camdyn, Maraya and Lincoln; great-grandchild Caden & one on way; siblings: Tina and Vickie.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stanley “Keith” Farren.Friends will gather from 2-5pm at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 5pm. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2019