Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes
P.O. Box 602
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 682-0907
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velmore Farren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velmore J. Farren


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Velmore J. Farren Obituary
Velmore J. Farren, 65, of Madison passed away, surrounded by his children on Feb. 7, 2019 in Madison. Born June 12, 1953 in Painesville to Stanley V. and Elizabeth (nee: Willcox) Farren, he had been a lifelong area resident.Velmore was a retired plant manager.Survivors include his children: Dawn (Jeremy) Elersic of Madison, Tonya (Jamie Holbrook) Farren of Madison, Joshua Farren of Richmond Hts. and Jessica (Uriel Provitt) Farren of Euclid; grandchildren: Keihle, Meara, Ahna, Blaine, Jaycee, Camdyn, Maraya and Lincoln; great-grandchild Caden & one on way; siblings: Tina and Vickie.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stanley “Keith” Farren.Friends will gather from 2-5pm at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 5pm. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.