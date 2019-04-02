|
Memorial service for Vera Connelly, age 73, of Mentor, will be 11:00 AM, April 4, 2019, at the Advent Lutheran Church, 7985 Munson Road, Mentor; where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Vera was born on December 10, 1945 to the late John and Wilda (nee Addison) Kozak, and passed away on March 31, 2019.
Vera was a care taker with a kind heart who would help anyone in need.
Vera is the beloved wife of 44 years to the late Robert W. Connelly; loving sister of John Kozak (Carol, deceased), Cindy Paulnits (Robert Caruso), Frederick Kozak (Cindi), and Marsha Gati (Frank); cherished aunt of Adam Berti, Carrie Lynn Zorker (Chris), Rebecca Santasiero (Joseph); great-aunt of Adam Berti Jr., Raine Zorker, and Arya Santasiero. She also leaves behind her loving cats, Thome and Bingo. She will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. #E, Mentor, OH 44060.
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements. www.jakubs.com
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019