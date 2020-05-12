Vera Loew (nee Veronika Jesenovec), age 101, passed away May 7, 2020. Born at home in Cleveland, OH on December 12, 1918 to the late Frank and Antonia (nee Ovareni) Jesenovec. Vera grew up around East 53rd St. in Cleveland and attended St. Vitus School & Parish. She later resided at East 70th St. & Wade Park, Collinwood, Richmond Hts., South Euclid and Mentor. When Vera was younger she enjoyed gardening, planting, any yard work, canning, and baking. She also enjoyed ceramics by making figurines and dolls, Jazzercise, long walks, and many Las Vegas and cruise trips. Vera was the dearest mother of Donald W. (Sandra Maffia) Loew and Raymond D. (Roxanne Regan) Loew; devoted grandmother of Denise Frindt, Donald J., Jason W., Damion, Justin T., Adam S. Loew; and great-grandmother of nine; dear sister of Marrie Mancini; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ma, Rest in Peace, Love from all! She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. Loew; brother, Frank Jesenovec; and sisters, Jean Pitlik, Lilly Bavec, Helen Jenskovic, Betty Dolanc and Ann Danunas. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow (Social Distancing Guidelines Will Be In Place). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vera’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 12 to May 14, 2020.