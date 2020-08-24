1/
Verna Joan Cochell
Verna Joan (nee Ziherl) Cochell, 84, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her son’s residence in Kirtland. Verna was born June 26, 1936, in Cleveland. She had been a longtime member of the North East Yacht Club. Verna was the loving mother of Lisa M. (John) Dane and John J. Cochell (companion, Laura Lupica); cherished grandmother of Megan D. (Michael) Bender, Kaitlyn E. Cochell, John D. (Arianna) Cochell, Andrew J. Cochell, Emma R. Cochell, William N. Cochell, Timothy J. Kienzl (companion, Autumn West), Sara (Vince) Kienzl-Samuele, Connor Dane and Griffin Dane; and great-grandmother of Carmine, Monrae and Ziggy. Verna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Cochell; parents, Joseph and Elvira (nee Jereb) Ziherl; and son-in-law, William Kienzl. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
