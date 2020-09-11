Verna Joan Cochell Verna Joan (nee Ziherl) Cochell, 84, of Cleveland, passed away Aug. 21, 2020. Due to Covid-19, funeral arrangements were delayed. A Celebration of Life Gathering will now be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. A full obituary was published in the Aug. 30, 2020, edition of The News-Herald. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.