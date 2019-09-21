|
Mass of Christian Burial for Vernon L. “Bubba” Cunningham, 73, will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 523 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 24th at Mulqueeny Spear Funeral Home, 312 Eagle Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.Vernon was born July 18, 1946 in Painesville to Edward and Estalene (George) Cunningham. He passed away September 20, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Vern was a 1964 graduate of Harvey High School. He served in Vietnam in the U. S. Marines. He was a self-employed cement mixer, owner/operator for Osborne Inc. for 47 years. He was also a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, the Hungarian Culture Club, Knights of Columbus Council 947 and the Fairport V F W Post 7754.Vern enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the love of his life, his granddaughter, Talia.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy (Tokar) Cunningham; son, Scott (Leslie) Cunningham; and granddaughter, Talia Cunningham; special nieces, Katie and Sarah Jansen.Vern was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Ann.In lieu of flowers, donations in Vern’s memory may be made to Greater Cleveland Fisher House. Please make checks payable to GPF #1177, c/o GCFH VA Medical System, 10521 Lee Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019