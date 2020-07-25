Vicki Ann Joyce, 88, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby, after complications with COVID-19. She loved life very much. Born Oct. 1, 1931, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 65 years. Vicki was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby and the Eastlake Senior Citizen Center. Being there were the happiest days of her life. She loved playing bingo, working in her yard with her flowers, and was a huge Cleveland Indians fan, especially Omar Vizquel. Mrs. Joyce was a retired Willoughby-Eastlake Schools employee, where she had worked as a beloved “lunch lady,” running the cafeteria at Willoughby South High School and Edison Elementary School. She was the loving mother of Pat Rath; cherished grandmother of Scott Rath, Becki (Jeff) Gierman, Bobby Rath, Michael Rath, Jessie (Chad) Bennett, Meghan (Ryan) O’Melia, Anthony Joyce, Robert Joyce and Colleen Joyce; great-grandmother of 12; and sister of Josephine. Vicki was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Joyce in 1985; children, Daniel P. Joyce, Cathy O'Melia, and Michael D. Joyce; parents, John and Lena; sisters, Rose and Mary; and brothers, Johnny and Joe. Private family prayers will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Eastlake Senior Citizen Center. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com