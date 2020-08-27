Victor Lent was born in Cleveland and grew up in Euclid, Ohio. He loved the water, was an expert swimmer and was in the Navy. He is survived by his loving companion, Katie Nolan; his mom, Grace; his stepfather, Neil; his sister, Sharon Pozun; brother, Steve Hurshman (Alicia); and his two children, Jordan Barbour and Alexandria Barbour; and grandchildren, Hunter, Camdon, Serenity, Keith, and Ezio. His brother, Scott Hurshman, has recently passed. Special thanks to caregiver, Jamie, and the Hospice of the Western Reserve. In lieu of flowers, donate to The Hospice of Western Reserve. Private service.



