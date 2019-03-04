|
|
Victor Schauer, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.He was the devoted husband of the late LaVerne Schauer; proud father of Eric (Susan), Glen (Lisa), and Christy (Laurie); and loving grandfather of Zachary, Oliver, Ella, and Ian.He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Lisa; and five siblings.After escaping the turmoil of World War II, Victor emigrated from Austria. He worked tirelessly for over 40 years as a machinist at Horsburgh & Scott in Cleveland. He took great pride in all that he did and loved to garden, cook, and bake. He will be remembered for his family devotion, warm sense of humor, generosity and compassion towards others.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, on Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019