A Celebration of Life for Victor W. McIntire, 95, of Eastlake, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Eastlake North High School, 34041 Stevens Boulevard, Eastlake, OH 44095. A reception at the school will follow the service. Victor passed away March 9, 2020. Born October 14, 1924 in Wellsville, Ohio, he lived in Mentor prior to building his home in Eastlake in 1968. Vic lived a great and special full life. Steadfast husband and father, proud leader of young adults as a lifelong teacher and famous football coach at Eastlake North. He received his Bachelors and Masters degree from Kent State on the G.I. Bill after serving his country with the 32nd SeaBees in the U.S. Navy. A Pacific WWII Veteran and so proud to be an American! In retirement he became an amazing watercolor artist. Never idle, Vic was always "tinkering" whether it was collecting and building a patio of rare paver bricks or creating a piece of art for a friend. To have been touched by his life is a blessing to so many. Family first, he and Jackie always loved the "youngunz." Survivors include his wife, Jackie McIntire of 64 years; sons, Edward, Jeffrey, and Richard McIntire; grandchildren, Morgan, Brandi, David, Travis, Emily, Summer, and Owen; great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Peyton, and Bennett; siblings, Patricia Price, Diane Conn, Alice Donaldson, John McIntire, Susan Brisbin, King McIntire, and Nancy Ayers. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Margaret McIntire. His brother, Morgan Jr.; and sister, Becky are also deceased. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions please be made to the Eastlake North High Boosters care of the annual MMC Award scholarship fund. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020