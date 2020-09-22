Victoria A. Volante, age 67, passed away September 21, 2020, at UH Geauga Regional Hospital. She was born in Painesville, July 2, 1953, to Robert and Maryann (Hyduke) Barstow. Victoria worked as a home health aide for Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was a member of Disciples of Christ – Community Christian Church in Perry. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. Victoria is survived by her daughters, Amber Otto (Bobby Otto), Tiffany Ferguson (Joe Ferguson), and Megan Volante; mother, MaryAnn Barstow; brother, Keith (Claire+) Barstow; sister, April (James) Clark; grandchildren, Cheyenne Shaffer, Brianna Shaffer, Dylan Otto and Onna Otto, Iiliyah Williams; great-grandchildren, Mason, Antonio and Cole; estranged husband, Keith Volante. She was preceded in death by her father in 1989. Celebration of Life will be held September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 370 Hale Rd., Painesville, OH 44077.