Victoria A. Volante, age 67, passed away September 21, 2020, at UH Geauga Regional Hospital. She was born in Painesville, July 2, 1953, to Robert and Maryann (Hyduke) Barstow. Victoria worked as a home health aide for Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was a member of Disciples of Christ – Community Christian Church in Perry. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. Victoria is survived by her daughters, Amber Otto (Bobby Otto), Tiffany Ferguson (Joe Ferguson), and Megan Volante; mother, MaryAnn Barstow; brother, Keith (Claire+) Barstow; sister, April (James) Clark; grandchildren, Cheyenne Shaffer, Brianna Shaffer, Dylan Otto and Onna Otto, Iiliyah Williams; great-grandchildren, Mason, Antonio and Cole; estranged husband, Keith Volante. She was preceded in death by her father in 1989. Celebration of Life will be held September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 370 Hale Rd., Painesville, OH 44077.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
