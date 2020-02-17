|
|
Funeral mass for Victoria A. Yaksic (nee Rura), age 89, of Eastlake will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Victoria was born on April 1, 1930 in Gates, PA to the late Victor and Agnes (nee Stellmach) Rura and passed away on February 17, 2020. She volunteered for many years at the Eastlake Senior Center. Victoria was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. Victoria is the beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Yaksic, Sr.; loving mother of Stanley M. Yaksic Jr., Mary Ann Gamiere, Matthew Yaksic (Barbara) and Vicky Kidd (James); cherished grandmother of Katharine Wicker (Tommy), Noelle Phillipp (Chad), and Emily Yaksic; proud great-grandmother of Katelyn Wicker and Connor Phillipp. She was preceded in death by her three brothers and three sisters.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 18, 2020