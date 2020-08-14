1/1
Victoria C. Zupsic
Victoria C. Zupsic, age 90, of Wickliffe, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Metro-Health Medical Center, Cleveland. She was born June 18, 1930, in Rochester, PA. Vicki was a retired Supervisor at the former Kmart in Wickliffe. She enjoyed watching sports, going to her great-grandchildren’s basketball games, parties, polka dancing, attending Cavs games, and cooking. Vicki loved taking care of and spending time with her family, and she brought joy to all the lives she touched. Always strong and independent, she did everything with love and kindness - she was the heart of her family. Survivors include her children, Lawrence “Larry” Zupsic, Timothy “Tim” Zupsic, and Vicki (Lynn) Waller; grandchildren, Christine (John) Venaleck and Carrie (James) Richardson; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Venaleck. Preceding Victoria in death are her husband, Lawrence E. Zupsic; parents, Andrew and Caroline Kovach; and eight brothers and sisters. A funeral mass will be 12 Noon Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. There will be a private burial following mass at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Contributions may be made in care of the family to Brunner’s Funeral Home, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
