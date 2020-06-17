Victoria E. (nee Wisilosky) Renner, 85, of Willowick, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Enclave of Newell Creek in Mentor.Born June 3, 1935, in Connellsville, Pa., she had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 51 years ago, living in Mentor and Willowick.Victoria loved taking care of her family, and enjoyed walks and visiting parks.The family wishes to thank the staff at Enclave of Newell Creek for their kindness and attention to their mom.She was the loving mother of Terri (Jim) Sayles and Craig Renner (Harry Hodgson); cherished grandmother of Nicole Sayles (John Korzenko), and Michael Sayles; sister of Gloria (Bob) Burkett and Bill Wisilosky; sister-in-law of Dolores Wisilosky and Bill Renner; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.Victoria was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, J. Robert “Bob” Renner in 2013; son, Joseph “Joey” Renner; granddaughter, Anne Marie Sayles; parents, Martin and Ida (nee Helms) Wisilosky; siblings, Bernadine (Gordon) McCloy, Genevieve (Sam) Klippi, and Martin Wisilosky; and sisters-in-law, Audrey Renner and Nancy McNeely-Wisilosky.Private family services were held. Burial was in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village.The family suggests donations in her name be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.