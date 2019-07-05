Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
View Map
Victoria J. Sleinsky


1924 - 2019
Victoria J. Sleinsky Obituary
Funeral Mass for Victoria J. Sleinsky, 94, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Victoria passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her nephew’s residence in Mentor. Born Nov. 11, 1924, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 90 years, living in Mentor before moving to Mentor-on-the-Lake. Victoria was a founding member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, an integral member of the formation meeting, served on various committees including secretary, poor and needy, Parish Council, Parish Festival, and Parish Directory. She also helped with church collections, and the church collection counter, especially at Easter and Christmas. Victoria was also the Hope Chest manager for 25 years, and helped with senior tax preparation for ARRP. She was the beloved aunt of 16; great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many. Victoria was preceded in death by her dear parents, Adam and Petronella (Ostrowski) Sleinsky; and siblings, Clara (Louis, dec.) Brothag, twin sister, Sophie Sleinsky, and Val (Doris, dec.) Sleinsky. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, North of route 2), Mentor, and from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Contributions are suggested to St. John Vianney Church Food Bank, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060, or The City Mission, 5310 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019
Download Now