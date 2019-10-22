News-Herald Obituaries
Vikki L. Chinchar

Vikki L. Chinchar Obituary
Funeral Services for Vikki L. Chinchar, age 63, of Mentor, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Vikki was born November 22, 1955 in Painesville to Shurlin and Elva (Mann) Lambert. She passed away, October 21, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Vikki was employed by Catholic Charities in Geauga County for over 28 years. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, essential oils, and being with her friends, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her sons, Rob (Julie) Chinchar and Tim Zukoski; daughter, Heather Chinchar; brother, Fred (Doreen) Lambert; and grandchildren, Allison, Benjamin, and Madison Chinchar and Connor Zukoski.Vikki was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Chinchar in 2015; her parents; and her sisters, Shirley Ochovsky, Catherine Taylor, Nellie Blizzard, Karen Zukoski, and Virginia Etter.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
