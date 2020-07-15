Vincent E. "Sonny" Mazzolini, age 78, beloved husband of Vivian (nee Wallace); loving father of Vincent and Danielle Ensign (Ernest); devoted grandfather of Robert Mazzolini and Autumn, Dean and Reese Ensign; beloved son of Quinto and Lillian (nee Marvaldi); dear brother of Anthony (MaryAnn), Richard (Mary Ann) (both deceased) and Don (Jackie); dear brother-in-law to the Wallace family. Sonny was known for his beautiful smile. He loved all his friends, including Mario and Connie Ciano. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, where the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Homes.