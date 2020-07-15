1/1
Vincent E. "Sonny" Mazzolini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent E. "Sonny" Mazzolini, age 78, beloved husband of Vivian (nee Wallace); loving father of Vincent and Danielle Ensign (Ernest); devoted grandfather of Robert Mazzolini and Autumn, Dean and Reese Ensign; beloved son of Quinto and Lillian (nee Marvaldi); dear brother of Anthony (MaryAnn), Richard (Mary Ann) (both deceased) and Don (Jackie); dear brother-in-law to the Wallace family. Sonny was known for his beautiful smile. He loved all his friends, including Mario and Connie Ciano. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, where the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Homes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved