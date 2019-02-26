Home

Memorial Mass for Vincent J. Conatti, 66, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland. Mr. Conatti passed away Feb. 20, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Village.He was born June 26, 1952, in Cleveland.He was the brother of Deborah (Tom) Brunk), Sandy (Brian) McPherson, Teresa (Michael) Klym, and Antonia Conatti (Robert Dzomba); father of Christopher Riggar; and uncle and great-uncle of many.Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosemary (nee Iammarono) Conatti.Arrangements are entrusted to Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
