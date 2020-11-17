Vincent J. Zelenka, age 57, of Willowick, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on December 31, 1962He was a devoted and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. Vincent dedicated 18 years to Consolidated Solutions. In his free time, he enjoyed going to Catawba Island and Key West.Vincent is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Eileen Zelenka; father, Vincent A. Zelenka; siblings: Teresa Zelenka, Todd (Jackie) Zelenka, and Jason (Helen) Zelenka; nieces and nephews: Mystica (Jeff Proy) Swartz, Mathew Zelenka, Nathan Zelenka, Delaney Zelenka; great-nephews: Adler, Dieter, Madox, Jax Swartz, in-laws, Maureen Kempert, Troy Kempert, Evelyn Poklar, and Jim (Tammi Ladany) Poklar. Vincent also leaves behind a host of cherished friends.He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Zelenka; paternal grandparents, Vincent and Gladys Zelenka; maternal grandparents, Robert and Anna Crookshank; parents-in-law, Bill and Mary Kempert; in-law, Bob Poklar and nephew, Alan Swartz.No public services will be held due to the current pandemic. Vincent will be laid to rest at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Srnick Funeral Home.