Vincent Philip Demshar, 84, of Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home on November 10, 2019. He was the husband of Carol J. (Marolt) Demshar for 64 years. He was born on August 17, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio. Vincent's first love, besides Carol and their chidren, was raising, training, and showing his Arabian horses. Vincent will be missed by his beloved dog, Penny. Vincent managed the family business, Demshar Magnavox, in Euclid, Ohio for 30 years, prior to retiring from Fed Ex. In 2012, Vincent and Carol began their retirement by relocating to Forest, Virginia. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Viola Demshar. In addition to his wife, he is surivived by one son, Rex A. Demshar (Edith); two daughters, Vicki L. Suhy (Raymond) and Kim M. Nicholson (Ronald); seven grandchildren, Steven R. Demshar, Erika O. King (George), Kevin R. Demshar (Lindsay), Ryan L. Suhy (Julie Toren), Alan R. Suhy, Nicole M. Nicholson, Nash E. Nicholson; four great-grandchildren, Brody and Avery King, and Gabriel and Emerie Demshar. Vincent is survived by his younger brother, Ralph Demshar (Judy). The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at the home of Rex and Edith Demshar, 274 Runner Stone Drive, Evington, Virginia 24550. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Vincent P. Demshar to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Centra Health Hospice through Centra Foundation at 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019