Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA 24523
540-586-7360
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Demshar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Philip Demshar


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Philip Demshar Obituary
Vincent Philip Demshar, 84, of Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home on November 10, 2019. He was the husband of Carol J. (Marolt) Demshar for 64 years. He was born on August 17, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio. Vincent's first love, besides Carol and their chidren, was raising, training, and showing his Arabian horses. Vincent will be missed by his beloved dog, Penny. Vincent managed the family business, Demshar Magnavox, in Euclid, Ohio for 30 years, prior to retiring from Fed Ex. In 2012, Vincent and Carol began their retirement by relocating to Forest, Virginia. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Viola Demshar. In addition to his wife, he is surivived by one son, Rex A. Demshar (Edith); two daughters, Vicki L. Suhy (Raymond) and Kim M. Nicholson (Ronald); seven grandchildren, Steven R. Demshar, Erika O. King (George), Kevin R. Demshar (Lindsay), Ryan L. Suhy (Julie Toren), Alan R. Suhy, Nicole M. Nicholson, Nash E. Nicholson; four great-grandchildren, Brody and Avery King, and Gabriel and Emerie Demshar. Vincent is survived by his younger brother, Ralph Demshar (Judy). The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at the home of Rex and Edith Demshar, 274 Runner Stone Drive, Evington, Virginia 24550. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Vincent P. Demshar to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Centra Health Hospice through Centra Foundation at 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -