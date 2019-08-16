Home

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Vincenza M. (Castiglione) Elkanick

Vincenza M. (Castiglione) Elkanick Obituary
Vincenza M. Elkanick (nee Castiglione), age 84 , beloved wife of the late John Elkanick; loving mother of Marie (Scott) Herrington, Carla (Jack) Sonie and the late Andrea Reece (Gary Fticar); grandmother of Erin, Matt, Craig and Sean; great-great-grandmother of Olivia. Vincenza is survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Family and friends are invited to meet at All Souls Cemetery (please meet at the gate) for the burial on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
