Vincetta Marie (DiLenardo) Sabbath
1928 - 2020
Vincetta Marie Sabbath (nee DiLenardo), age 92, a lifelong resident of Wickliffe, passed away May 12, 2020. Mrs. Sabbath was born on May 1, 1928, to the late Nicholas and Angela (nee Paldino) DiLenardo. Vincetta was an assistant librarian at the Wickliffe High School for many years. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe and a member of the Wickliffe Hall of Fame, inducted in 2015. Vincetta enjoyed gardening, walking, and dancing. She was the most wonderful cook, very up to date with current events, but most of all, her family was everything to her. Vincetta was the dearest mother of Kathy (Mark) Oravecz, John Jr. (Theresa), Michael (Sandra), David (Karyl) and Steven; devoted grandmother of Lisa (Ray), Jack, Matthew, Luke, Christopher (Zoey), Angela (Jason), Stephanie (David), Elizabeth Ann; and great-grandmother of Jackson, Olivia, Grant, Eric, Penelope and Kit. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Sr.; brothers, Frank, Anthony and John; sisters, Ann, Vera, Julia, Lucy, Mary and Felicia. Private inurnment was held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Donations may be made in Vincetta’s memory to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1730 Mt. Carmel Dr., Wickliffe, OH 44092. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
